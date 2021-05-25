Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

