Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 16,720 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $500.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.