Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after buying an additional 771,351 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.