Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 21,400 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Nuance Communications worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,645.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

