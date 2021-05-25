Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 271,900 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

