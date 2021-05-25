Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.