Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $177.99 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $147.27 and a one year high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.