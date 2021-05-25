Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Given New $3.70 Price Target at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $3.60 to $3.70 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $3.02 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $429.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexco Resource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 578,496 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

