Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.66

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 13434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

