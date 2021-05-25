Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.58

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.58 and traded as high as $32.90. Alico shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,261 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

