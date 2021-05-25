Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALGN opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

