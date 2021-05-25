Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allegro MicroSystems to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems Competitors 47.75% 1.50% 1.76%

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million $17.95 million 103.75 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors $3.36 billion $591.80 million 17.44

Allegro MicroSystems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors 2098 8284 15376 643 2.55

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems peers beat Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.