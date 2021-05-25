AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

AWF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

