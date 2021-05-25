Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of The Southern worth $83,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 58,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

