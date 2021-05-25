Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $78.08 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of IHS Markit worth $78,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

