Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $86.15 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $86,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

