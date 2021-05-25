Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.95% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $73,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

