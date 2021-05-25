Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 441,433 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 441,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $68,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

