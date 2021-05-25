Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a negative net margin of 139.42%.

AESE stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.