Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

