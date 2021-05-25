Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 355 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,740 shares of company stock worth $3,321,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

