Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $6,918,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

