Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 199,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

