Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,966,955.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

