Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0004

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,856.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $702.99 or 0.01846677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00454327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.