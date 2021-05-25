Alpha Token (A) Hits Market Capitalization of $664,546.75

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 561.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Alpha Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $664,546.75 and approximately $171.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 382.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00182459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.32 or 0.00832780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

