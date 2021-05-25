Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,439 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,990.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.