Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

