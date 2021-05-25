Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 105,651 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Ameresco worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,300. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

