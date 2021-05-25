Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

SJM opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

