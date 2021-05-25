Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,907 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

