Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,692 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

