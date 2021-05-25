Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,912 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $65,488,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

