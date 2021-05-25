Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 208,623 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

