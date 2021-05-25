Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.56

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.56 and traded as high as C$58.41. Altus Group shares last traded at C$58.03, with a volume of 78,432 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,180 shares of company stock worth $837,996.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

