Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Amarin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 624,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

