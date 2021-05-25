Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,313.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

