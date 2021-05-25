AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0369 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $274,002.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00350432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00182601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.49 or 0.00805984 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

