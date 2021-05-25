Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEE. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

