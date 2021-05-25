América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 25,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

