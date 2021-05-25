American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 12.5% Higher

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.38. 9,577,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,495,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

