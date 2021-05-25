American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up 4.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 6.04% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QINT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

