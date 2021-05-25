American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF comprises 4.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 6.04% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QINT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.