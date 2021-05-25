American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 3,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.24.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,539.6% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.