American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,822. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

