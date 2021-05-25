American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

