American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.74 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

