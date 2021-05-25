American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.