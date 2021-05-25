American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 350 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

