American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $229.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

